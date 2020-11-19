Thu: TASE ends positive week with downtick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,423.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,476.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.95%, to 496.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 362.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 9.88 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is down 15.4% for the year to date.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.25%. Bank Hapoalim, which reported third quarter results today, rose 0.77%; Nice Systems rose 1.29%; Discount Bank rose 1.72%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.15%.

Delek Drilling and Delek Group continued their strong performance from yesterday, rising 10.69% and 7.80%. Ormat Technologies, which had announced an equity offering, fell 5.59%. Partner fell 5.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020