Thu: TASE ends strong week on rise

The main indices of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35%, to 2,095.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.50%, to 2,091.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75%, to 412.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 380.87 points. Turnover was NIS 4.15 billion in equities and NIS 7.59 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.9%. The index is up 12.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.7% lower, at NIS 3.6940, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.99% lower, at NIS 4.1210/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.55%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.85%; Discount Bank rose 2.59%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.57%; and Teva fell 2.14%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 8.30%; Priortech, up 7.69%; and Lapidoth, up 6.81%. Nice fell 2.79%; Electreon fell 2.66%; amd El Al fell 1.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2024.

