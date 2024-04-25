Thu: TASE ends week on downtick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,924.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71% to 1,948.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28% to 418.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 377.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 1.61 billion in bonds. The TASE reopens Tuesday after the Passover holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.931% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.794/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.192% higher at NIS 4.066/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.54%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.15% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.97%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.40%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.02% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell o.71%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.98%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.06% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.