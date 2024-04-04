Thu: TASE ends week sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.72%, to 1,941.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.59% to 1,975.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 431.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 379.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.429% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.291% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.01%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.51% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 3.06%

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 4.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.70%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.21% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.73%.

Only three shares rose on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.05%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.28% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

