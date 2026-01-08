search
Thu: TASE falters

8 Jan, 2026 18:43
The market slipped from its record highs due to strong declines by chip companies Tower, Camtek and Nova.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40% to 3,830.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 3,878.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 678.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 424.13 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.93 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.031% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.174/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.143% lower, at NIS 3.705/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 3.14% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.73%.

Chip stocks fell heavily today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.14% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.38%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.48%, Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 0.96% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.58%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.01%.

