Thu: TASE falters

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40% to 3,830.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 3,878.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 678.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 424.13 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.93 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.031% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.174/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.143% lower, at NIS 3.705/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 3.14% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.73%.

Chip stocks fell heavily today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.14% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.38%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.48%, Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 0.96% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.58%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.01%.

