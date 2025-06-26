Thu: TASE falters but still posts strong gains for week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81%, to 2,904.71 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 2,952.41 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37%, to points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 400.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.92 billion in equities and NIS 10.71 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5%. The index is up 21.3% for the year to date.

The Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 10.6% this week, and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 6.4%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at 3.4020/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.62% higher, at 3.9810/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.71%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.80%; Discount Bank fell 0.96%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.95%; and Elbit Systems closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Meshek Energy, up 7.45%, Lapidoth, up 6.07% after a NIS 130 million buyback of its shares, and Migdal Insurance, up 4.82%. Retailors fell 6.18%, El Al fell 4.55%, and Bazan fell 3.62%.

