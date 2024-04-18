search
Thu: TASE halts slide

18 Apr, 2024 18:52
The main indices rose today, boosted by the banks, but the Tel Aviv 35 Index still ended the week off.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29%, to 1,912.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,933.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 410.15 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 371.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 7.84 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.1%. The index is up 2.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.7800/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 4.0364/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.62%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.18%; Nice Systems rose 0.38%; Enlight rose 0.08%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.59%.

Notable advancers today were Bezeq parent company B Communications, up 8.49%; Carasso, up 5.47%; Tamar Petroleum, up 5.23%; Next Vision, up 4.35%; and Ormat Technologies, up 4.19%. Opko Health fell 2.86%, and Perion Network fell 2.84%.

