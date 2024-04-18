Thu: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29%, to 1,912.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,933.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 410.15 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 371.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 7.84 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.1%. The index is up 2.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.7800/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 4.0364/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.62%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.18%; Nice Systems rose 0.38%; Enlight rose 0.08%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.59%.

Notable advancers today were Bezeq parent company B Communications, up 8.49%; Carasso, up 5.47%; Tamar Petroleum, up 5.23%; Next Vision, up 4.35%; and Ormat Technologies, up 4.19%. Opko Health fell 2.86%, and Perion Network fell 2.84%.

