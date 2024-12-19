Thu: TASE lower after Wall Street losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 2,364.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98% to 2,399.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18% to 438.05 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 394.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.11 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.921% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.618/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.085% lower at NIS 3.766/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.86% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.19%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.69%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA continued its impressive form rising 1.88%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.04% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2024

