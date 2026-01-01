Thu: TASE makes flying start to 2026

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, the first session of 2026. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.76%, to 3,695.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.90%, to 3,733.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.89%, to 644.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 415.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.26 billion in bonds.

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday elsewhere in the world, there was no foreign exchange trading today and no new representative rates were set. The representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate is NIS 3.19/$, and the representative shekel euro rate is NIS 3.7455/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 3.32%. Bank Leumi rose 3.42%; Teva fell 1.36%; Next Vision rose 9.58% after reporting a $22 million order this morning; and Phoenix Finance rose 2.43%.

Besides Next Vision, notable advancers today were Retailors, up 14%; Nofar Energy, up 9.72% after reporting the purchase of a solar energy portfolio from insolvent US company Pine Gate for a total of $605 million including debts ; One Technology, up 6.54%, and Ratio, up 6.41%. Rimon fell 3.99%, Menora Mivtachim fell 2.35%, and Strauss Group fell 2.25%.

Next week, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will make the switch to Monday-Friday trading. Trading hours on Fridays will be from 10:00 to 14:00. There will still be no trading on the eves of Jewish holidays.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2026.

