Thu: TASE posts another positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,636.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,696.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25%, to 599.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 376.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 2.21 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6%. The index is 9.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.39% lower, at NIS 3.2860/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.66% lower, at NIS 3.8991/€.

First International Bank led trading today, and rose 0.87%. Bank Leumi rose 1.01%, Nice Systems fell 0.66%; ICL rose 1.11%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.56%.

Allot rose 5.36%, Augwind rose 3.95%, and Danel rose 3.68%. Notable decliners were Gilat, down 3.74%, Freshmarket, down 2.85%, and Teva, down 2.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 8, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021