Thu: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 2,414.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65% to 2,455.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.01% to 462.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 396.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.42 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.082% from Monday, at NIS 3.680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.83% lower at NIS 3.765/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.89% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.49% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.21%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.67%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.94% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.46%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.31% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.86%.

