Thu: TASE rebounds as global tensions ease

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 3,973.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 3,988.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.99%, to 707.10 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 415.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.23 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.04% lower, at NIS 3.1410/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.16% lower, at NIS 3.6754/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.76%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.13%; Elbit Systems fell 1.37%; Next Vision rose 3.28%; and Bezeq rose 3.52%. Bezeq announced financial goals for 2029 today: revenue of NIS 8.7-8.9 billion and EBITDA of NIS 4.2-4.4 billion.

Notable advancers today were Shukun & Binui, up 11.57%; Opko Health, up 7.28%; Ackerstein, up 7.18%; the TASE, up 6.88%; and Cellcom, up 5.54%. Isrotel fell 2.91%, and Kvutzat Acro fell 2.63%.

