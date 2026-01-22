search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE rebounds as global tensions ease

22 Jan, 2026 18:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

US President Trump's climb down from threats of trade tariffs on Europe led to rises on world markets, Tel Aviv among them.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 3,973.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 3,988.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.99%, to 707.10 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 415.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.23 billion in equities and NIS 3.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.04% lower, at NIS 3.1410/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.16% lower, at NIS 3.6754/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.76%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.13%; Elbit Systems fell 1.37%; Next Vision rose 3.28%; and Bezeq rose 3.52%. Bezeq announced financial goals for 2029 today: revenue of NIS 8.7-8.9 billion and EBITDA of NIS 4.2-4.4 billion.

Notable advancers today were Shukun & Binui, up 11.57%; Opko Health, up 7.28%; Ackerstein, up 7.18%; the TASE, up 6.88%; and Cellcom, up 5.54%. Isrotel fell 2.91%, and Kvutzat Acro fell 2.63%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018