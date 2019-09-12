search
Thu: TASE rises at end of positive week

12 Sep, 2019 19:31
The leading stocks were mixed today, with Teva falling back, but all the main indices closed higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,615.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,520.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58%, to 376.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.32%, to 365.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.4%. The index is up 10.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.5410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.9032/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.85%. Teva fell 2.33%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.86%; Discount Bank fell 0.07%; and Perrigo rose 4.50%.

Notable advancers today were Bezeq, up 7.23%; Audiocodes, up 5.87%; and Opko Health, up 5.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

