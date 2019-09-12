Thu: TASE rises at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,615.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,520.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58%, to 376.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.32%, to 365.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.4%. The index is up 10.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.5410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.9032/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.85%. Teva fell 2.33%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.86%; Discount Bank fell 0.07%; and Perrigo rose 4.50%.

Notable advancers today were Bezeq, up 7.23%; Audiocodes, up 5.87%; and Opko Health, up 5.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2019

