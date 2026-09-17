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Thu: TASE stands out as indices rise strongly

17 Sep, 2026 19:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange itself was today's standout stock, after the release of a new strategic plan. Energy and technology stocks were strong, while the banks were weak.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 4,289.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.95%, to 4,16.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98%, to 623.34 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 429.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.73 billion in equities and NIS 6.03 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 3.05%, the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 2.71%, the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index rose 2.42%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance and Financial Services Index rose 2.32%. The Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 1.37%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 3.0380/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.4% lower, at NIS 3.4853/€.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange itself led trading today, and jumped 14.98% after releasing a strategic plan envisaging 15-18% annual growth in the period 2027-2031 and reporting that it bettered growth targets in the past several years. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.89%; Bank Leumi fell 1.72%; Tower Semiconductor rose 3.60%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.33%.

Apart from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, notable advancers today were Nice, up 5.99%; Mega Or, up 5.62%; Camtek, up 5.52%; and Nofar Energy, up 4.87%. Rimon fell 4.90%, Formula fell 4.44%, and Israel Corp. fell 4.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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