Thu: TASE stands out as indices rise strongly

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 4,289.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.95%, to 4,16.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98%, to 623.34 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 429.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.73 billion in equities and NIS 6.03 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 3.05%, the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 2.71%, the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index rose 2.42%, and the Tel Aviv Insurance and Financial Services Index rose 2.32%. The Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 1.37%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 3.0380/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.4% lower, at NIS 3.4853/€.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange itself led trading today, and jumped 14.98% after releasing a strategic plan envisaging 15-18% annual growth in the period 2027-2031 and reporting that it bettered growth targets in the past several years. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.89%; Bank Leumi fell 1.72%; Tower Semiconductor rose 3.60%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.33%.

Apart from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, notable advancers today were Nice, up 5.99%; Mega Or, up 5.62%; Camtek, up 5.52%; and Nofar Energy, up 4.87%. Rimon fell 4.90%, Formula fell 4.44%, and Israel Corp. fell 4.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2026.

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