Thu: TASE stays strong

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,593.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,648.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.29%, to 577.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 370.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.08 billion in equities and NIS 4.66 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.4%. The index is up 6.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 3.1160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.67% lower, at NIS 3.7874/€. Since the representative rates were set, the shekel-dollar rate has risen 2.26% to NIS 3.1864/$, in the wake of the Bank of Israel's announcement that it would buy $30 billion in 2021.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.29%. Discount Bank rose 1.90%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.80%; Bezeq rose 0.95%; and Teva rose 1.53%.

Among prominent advancers, Delek Automotive rose 9.31%, Nova rose 6.63%, and Itamar Medical rose 5.59%. Electra fell 3.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2021

