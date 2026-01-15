search
Thu: TSMC results boost local semiconductor stocks

15 Jan, 2026 18:08
The main indices rose today, with Nova, Camtek and Tower Semiconductor standouts.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89%, to 3,963.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63%, to points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41%, to 699.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 417.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.31 billion in equities and NIS 5.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.159% higher, unchanged, at NIS 3.1560/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.016% lower, at NIS 3.6691/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.80%. Elbit Systems rose 1.63%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.07%; Teva fell 0.49%; and Nova rose 8.23%.

Besides Nova, notable advancers today were Camtek, up 7.60%; Priortech, up 6.02%; and Tower Semiconductor, up 3.78%. Semiconductor stocks rose sharply today following strong financials by Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC, showing a 35% jump in quarterly net profit. Meshek Energy fell 4.39%, Opko Health fell 3.85%, and Electra Consumer Products fell 3.74%.

