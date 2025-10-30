Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.9% in October

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.41%, to 3,273.43 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27%, to 3,338.77 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44%, to 592.10 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 412.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.58 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.9% in October.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.2570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.7645/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.98%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.97%; Discount Bank rose 1.68%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.42%; and Elbit Systems closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Tadiran, up 6.63%; Delek Automotive Systems, up 5.73%; Menora Mivtachim, up 5.33%; The Phoenix Holdings, up 4.93%; and IBI Investment House, up 4.68%. Electra Real Estate fell 5.00%, Carasso fell 3.82%, and Argo Properties fell 3.40%.

