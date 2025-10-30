search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.9% in October

30 Oct, 2025 20:01
The main indices rose in the last session of the month, with strong performances in the financial sector.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.41%, to 3,273.43 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27%, to 3,338.77 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44%, to 592.10 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 412.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.58 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.9% in October.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.2570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.7645/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.98%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.97%; Discount Bank rose 1.68%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.42%; and Elbit Systems closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Tadiran, up 6.63%; Delek Automotive Systems, up 5.73%; Menora Mivtachim, up 5.33%; The Phoenix Holdings, up 4.93%; and IBI Investment House, up 4.68%. Electra Real Estate fell 5.00%, Carasso fell 3.82%, and Argo Properties fell 3.40%.

