search
Front

Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 4.1% for week

26 Mar, 2020 19:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks led the market higher today but Fattal continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.02%, to 1,281.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3.38%, to 1,232.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.66%, to 319.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.77%, to 342.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.10% on the week and is down 23.9% since the beginning of 2020.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.66% lower than Wednesday's rate, at NIS 3.6002/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was up 0.795% at NIS 3.969/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) rose 15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.49% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.38%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.28%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.76%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.27% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 13.15%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 7.16%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.79%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.11% and Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.12%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018