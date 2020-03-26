Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 4.1% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.02%, to 1,281.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3.38%, to 1,232.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.66%, to 319.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.77%, to 342.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.10% on the week and is down 23.9% since the beginning of 2020.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.66% lower than Wednesday's rate, at NIS 3.6002/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was up 0.795% at NIS 3.969/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) rose 15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.49% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.38%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.28%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.76%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.27% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 13.15%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 7.16%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.79%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.11% and Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.12%.

