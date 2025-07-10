Thu: Tel Aviv 35 falls despite strong banks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 3,056.80 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 3,124.22 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09%, to 535.08 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.1%, to 402.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is up 27.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.66% lower, at 3.306/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.58% lower, at 3.8727/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.71%. Bank Leumi rose 0.54%; Nova rose 0.19%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 1.90%; and Teva fell 1.40%.

Notable advancers today were Telsys, up 6.08%; Isracard, up a further 5.54% following Delek Group’s clearing of all the regulatory obstacles to taking it over; Veridis, up 4.79%; Aryt, up 4.43%; and El Al, up 3.01%. IDI Insurance fell 7.48%; Meshek Energy fell 3.62%; and Nice fell 3.36%.

