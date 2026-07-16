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Thu: Tender win boosts Shapir

16 Jul, 2026 18:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, with the technology and banking sectors particularly weak, but Shapir Engineering stood out positively.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 4,160.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 4,102.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30%, to 670.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 428.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.29 billion in equities and NIS 4.68 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.43% and the Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 1.34%. The Tel Aviv Oil and Gas Index rose 1.64%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.33% higher, at NIS 3.0050/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.74% higher, at NIS 3.4450/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and fell 5.82%. Bank Leumi fell 0.94%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.07%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.65%; and Nova fell 3.55%.

Notable advancers today were Shapir Engineering and Industries, up 8.63% after winning the tender to build the northern extension of Road 6; RP Optic, up 5.46%; and Rimon, up 3.17%. Gilat Satellite Systems fell 7.05%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.51%, and Next Vision fell 4.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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