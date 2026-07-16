Thu: Tender win boosts Shapir

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 4,160.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 4,102.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30%, to 670.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 428.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.29 billion in equities and NIS 4.68 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.43% and the Tel Aviv Bank Index fell 1.34%. The Tel Aviv Oil and Gas Index rose 1.64%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.33% higher, at NIS 3.0050/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.74% higher, at NIS 3.4450/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and fell 5.82%. Bank Leumi fell 0.94%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.07%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.65%; and Nova fell 3.55%.

Notable advancers today were Shapir Engineering and Industries, up 8.63% after winning the tender to build the northern extension of Road 6; RP Optic, up 5.46%; and Rimon, up 3.17%. Gilat Satellite Systems fell 7.05%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.51%, and Next Vision fell 4.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2026.

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