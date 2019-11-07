Thu: Teva, Bezeq surge

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,668.76 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,585.28 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76%, to 380.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% %, to 369.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.9%. The index is up 14% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.487/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.8621/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 5.88% after releasing third quarter results that slightly missed estimates but also higher annual guidance. Bank Leumi rose 0.66%; Discount Bank fell 0.746%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.38%; and Bezeq rose 5.88%. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit today authorized Minister of Communications David Amsalem to sign a permit for US fund Searchlight to control Bezeq. Searchlight had threatened to pull out of the deal for the acquisition of a controlling interest in B Communications Ltd., the controlling shareholder in Bezeq, if the permit was not forthcoming in time for it to complete the deal on schedule.

