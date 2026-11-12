Thu: Teva leads as main indices edge ahead

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 0.22%, to 4,067.87 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to3,954.80 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 595.02 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 427.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.26 billion in equities and NIS 4.10 billion in bonds.

The main indices posted stronger gains earlier in the session. They fell into negative territory on the announcement of Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO of Nvidia and remarks by US President Trump to the effect that there was no need for an agreement with Iran, but then rallied somewhat towards the close. In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Exploration Index rose 2.64%, while the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 2.4%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.6% higher, at NIS 3.1910/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.5374/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 3.10% after projecting higher revenue from branded products. Bank Leumi rose 1.49%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.16%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.98%; and Elbit Systems rose 0.40%.

Notable advancers today were NewMed Energy, up 5.52%; NextVision, up 5.36% after reporting a $7.4 million order; Rimon, up 5.25%; and Delta Galil, up 3.62% after reporting an 11% rise in third quarter revenue to $600 million and a 17% rise in net profit to $36.6 million. Gilat Satellite Systems fell 5.39%, Qualitau fell 5.32%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.83%, and Palo Alto Networks fell 4.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2026.

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