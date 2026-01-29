Thu: Teva rallies, but other leading stocks fall

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 3,978.87 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 3,982.90 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 1.51%, to 718.38 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 416.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.37 billion in equities and NIS 9.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.162% lower, at NIS 3.0860/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.448% lower, at NIS 3.6873/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 0.55%. Bank Leumi fell 1.02%; Teva rose 2.82%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.11%; and Next Vision fell 3.93%.

Notable advancers today were Energix, up 3.29%; and Electra Consumer Products, up 3.05%. Aryt fell 6.62%, and Nice fell 4.58%.

This corrects an earlier report on today's trading.

