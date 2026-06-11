Thu: Tower, Elbit Systems lead strong rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.69%, to 4,266.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 1.69%, to 4,209.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.03%, to 688.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 426.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.47 billion in equities and NIS 5.62 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.57%; the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 2.2%; and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 2.01%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 2.9650/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.4201/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and rose 6.16%. Bank Leumi rose 1.15%; Elbit Systems rose 6.46% after announcing strategic collaboration agreements with Diehl Defence of Germany and Anduril Industries of the US; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.48%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.20%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor and Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Electra, up 7.01%; Mega Or, up 6.72%; and Turpaz, up 6.23%. Qualitau fell 3.04%, Nofar Energy fell 2.12%, and Doral Energy fell 1.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.