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Thu: Tower, Elbit Systems lead strong rises

11 Jun, 2026 19:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices regained some ground today after two weeks of almost constant falls.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.69%, to 4,266.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 1.69%, to 4,209.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.03%, to 688.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 426.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.47 billion in equities and NIS 5.62 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.57%; the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 2.2%; and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 2.01%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 2.9650/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.4201/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and rose 6.16%. Bank Leumi rose 1.15%; Elbit Systems rose 6.46% after announcing strategic collaboration agreements with Diehl Defence of Germany and Anduril Industries of the US; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.48%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.20%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor and Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Electra, up 7.01%; Mega Or, up 6.72%; and Turpaz, up 6.23%. Qualitau fell 3.04%, Nofar Energy fell 2.12%, and Doral Energy fell 1.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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