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Thu: Tower leads rises, banks steady

27 Aug, 2026 18:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The construction and technology sectors were strong today, the latter boosted by Nvidia's results.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17%, to 4,193.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.27%, to 4,094.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.51%, to 630.51 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 428.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.96 billion in equities and NIS 7.77 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 3.54%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 2.51%, with technology stocks boosted by the results of Nvidia released yesterday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 2.9790/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.4681/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and rose 5.39%. Bank Leumi rose 0.13%; Nova rose 3.82%; Teva rose 0.45%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.15%.

Notable advancers today were Palo Alto Networks, up 10.62%; Israel Canada, up 7.95%; Rimon, up 7.71%; Matrix, up 6.89%; and Shikun & Binui, up 6.36%. Ackerstein fell 7.52%, and Shufersal fell 7.33%, both after reporting weak second quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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