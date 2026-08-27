Thu: Tower leads rises, banks steady

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17%, to 4,193.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.27%, to 4,094.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.51%, to 630.51 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 428.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.96 billion in equities and NIS 7.77 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 3.54%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 2.51%, with technology stocks boosted by the results of Nvidia released yesterday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 2.9790/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.4681/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and rose 5.39%. Bank Leumi rose 0.13%; Nova rose 3.82%; Teva rose 0.45%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.15%.

Notable advancers today were Palo Alto Networks, up 10.62%; Israel Canada, up 7.95%; Rimon, up 7.71%; Matrix, up 6.89%; and Shikun & Binui, up 6.36%. Ackerstein fell 7.52%, and Shufersal fell 7.33%, both after reporting weak second quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2026.

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