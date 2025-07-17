search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Week ends on uptick

17 Jul, 2025 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down for the week, but ended it positively, despite weakness in leading stocks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 3,007.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78%, to 3,087.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.23%, to 530.44 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 403.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.6%. The index is up 25.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.12% higher, at 3.3590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at 3.8865/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 2.39%. Bank Leumi rose 0.13%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.16%; Nova fell 1.11%; and The Phoenix Holdings rose 2.50%.

Notable advancers today were Tower Semiconductor, up 5.60%; Aura, up 5.59%; Isrotel, up 5.35%; and Africa Israel Residences, up 4.65%. Cellcom fell 4.01%, Tamar Petroleum fell 2.07%, and Isramco fell 1.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018