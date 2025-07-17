Thu: Week ends on uptick

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 3,007.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78%, to 3,087.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.23%, to 530.44 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 403.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.6%. The index is up 25.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.12% higher, at 3.3590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at 3.8865/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 2.39%. Bank Leumi rose 0.13%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.16%; Nova fell 1.11%; and The Phoenix Holdings rose 2.50%.

Notable advancers today were Tower Semiconductor, up 5.60%; Aura, up 5.59%; Isrotel, up 5.35%; and Africa Israel Residences, up 4.65%. Cellcom fell 4.01%, Tamar Petroleum fell 2.07%, and Isramco fell 1.84%.

