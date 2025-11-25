search
Tue: Stocks fall back

25 Nov, 2025 18:58
After yesterday's strong rises, the main indices dipped a little today, with steep falls for insurance companies The Phoenix Holdings and Clal Insurance.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79%, to 3,344.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 3,389.36 points; and the BlueTechGlobal Index fell 0.07%, to 582.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 414.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.2750/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.7760/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 2.54%. Bank Leumi rose 0.70%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 4.01%; Clal Insurance fell 8.90% despite reporting a 42% rise in net profit and a 25% return on equity in the third quarter; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.29%.

Notable advancers today were IDI Insurance, up 10.12%; Rimon, up 9.01%; and El Al, up 4.17%. Retailors fell 8.19%, Ackerstein fell 6.08% after reporting a 70% decline in third quarter profit, Elco fell 5.70%, and Delta Brands fell 5.68%.

