Tue: Stocks fall back

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79%, to 3,344.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 3,389.36 points; and the BlueTechGlobal Index fell 0.07%, to 582.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 414.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.2750/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.7760/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 2.54%. Bank Leumi rose 0.70%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 4.01%; Clal Insurance fell 8.90% despite reporting a 42% rise in net profit and a 25% return on equity in the third quarter; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.29%.

Notable advancers today were IDI Insurance, up 10.12%; Rimon, up 9.01%; and El Al, up 4.17%. Retailors fell 8.19%, Ackerstein fell 6.08% after reporting a 70% decline in third quarter profit, Elco fell 5.70%, and Delta Brands fell 5.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2025.

