Tue: Azrieli leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.94% to 3,661.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.02% to 3,690.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.71% to 633.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 420.35 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.91 billion in equities and NIS 8.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.656% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.182/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.64% lower, at NIS 3.744/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.05% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 8.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after signing a deal to build a data center in Norway to serve a major tech company. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.52%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.01%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.76%.

Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 1.22%, Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 1.52% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.19%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.44%.

