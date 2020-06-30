Tue: Banks down but TASE up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,342.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10%, to 1,325.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 444.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 344.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.873% from Monday at NIS 3.466/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.209% at NIS 3.883/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 24.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.06%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.09%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.43% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.24%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 6.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the hotel chain reported its first quarter financials. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.88% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.12%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.48%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.75%.

