search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Banks down but TASE up

30 Jun, 2020 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks and Teva fell today but Energean and real estate stocks led the market higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,342.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10%, to 1,325.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 444.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 344.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.873% from Monday at NIS 3.466/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.209% at NIS 3.883/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 24.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.06%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.09%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.43% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.24%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 6.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the hotel chain reported its first quarter financials. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.88% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.12%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.48%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018