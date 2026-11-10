Tue: Banks fuel big TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.17% to 4,100.78 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.02% to 3,977.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.49% to 592.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 427.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.73 billion in equities and NIS 6.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.315% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.161/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.079% lower, at NIS 3.546/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 3.16% today, the Technology Index rose 1.72% and the Real Estate index rose 1.71%.

NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today, after rising 9.26% yesterday in the wake of strong third quarter results. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose rose 2.70% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.18%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.62%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.70%.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.64% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.55% due to power curbs on its data centers activity in Norway.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2026.

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