search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Banks fuel big TASE gains

10 Nov, 2026 19:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks rose sharply today while NextVision posted big gains for the second straight session.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.17% to 4,100.78 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.02% to 3,977.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.49% to 592.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 427.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.73 billion in equities and NIS 6.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.315% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.161/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.079% lower, at NIS 3.546/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 3.16% today, the Technology Index rose 1.72% and the Real Estate index rose 1.71%.

NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today, after rising 9.26% yesterday in the wake of strong third quarter results. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose rose 2.70% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.18%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.62%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.70%.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.64% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.55% due to power curbs on its data centers activity in Norway.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018