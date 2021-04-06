Tue: Banks gain but TASE edges down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,630.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,687.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 595.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 376.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.331% from Monday, at NIS 3.309/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.102% higher, at NIS 3.908/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.44% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.80%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.54%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.39% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 0.79%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.90% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.58%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.64%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.54% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021