Tue: Banks lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10%, to 1,756.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.26%, to 1,739.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.37% to 330.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 362.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 4.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.028% from Monday, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.565% higher at NIS 3.897/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market rising 2.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.07%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.86%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.92%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.74%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 1.21% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.29%.

