Tue: Banks lead strong TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rebounded strongly today even though the coronavirus spread accelerated. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7.21%, to 1,255.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 7.28%, to 1,186.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 7.13%, to 298.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 3.45%, to 335.76 points. Turnover was again very high, totaling NIS 2.63 billion in equities and NIS 7.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.082% lower than Monday's rate, at NIS 3.658/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.473% higher, at NIS 3.969/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 20.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 19.10% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.85%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 7.19%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.18% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.16%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 10.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 11.02%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 10.99% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 14.49%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2020

