Tue: Banks lift TASE

8 Oct, 2024 19:11
The banks rose strongly today while dual listed stocks like ICL and NICE led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 2,098.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10% to 2,092.39 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.85% to 413.18 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 385.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 4.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.37% from Monday, at NIS 3.772/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.327% lower at NIS 4.143/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.88%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.55%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.42%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.89%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.58%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.38%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.55%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.63%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.14%.

