Tue: Banks lower as TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51% to 3,948.41 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69% to 3,960.38 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 698.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 422.16 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.21 billion in equities and NIS 6.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.166/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.055% higher, at NIS 3.715/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 0.31% on the day’s biggest trading turnover.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.23% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.14%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.37% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.11%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.62%.

Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.84%, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.26% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.13%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) rose 4.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2026.

