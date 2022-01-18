Tue: Banks push TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36%, to 2,027.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.32%, to 2,113.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.30% to 520.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 393.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.612% from Monday, at NIS 3.124/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.378% higher at NIS 3.557/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 2.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.59%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.73% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.70%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.81% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.30%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.63% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.65%, Strauss Group (TASE: STRG) rose 2.32%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.13%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) rose 5%, after raising NIS 112.5 million from institutional investors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2022.

