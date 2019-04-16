search
Tue: Bezeq leads TA 35 above 1,600 points

16 Apr, 2019 18:21
Globes correspondent

Bezeq and the big banks led the rises today while Energean gave up some of yesterday's big gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 1,605.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52% to 1,479.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 389.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.35% to 357.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.084% at NIS 3.558/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.184% at 4.020/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover after the bondholders of parent company Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (Nasdaq: IGLD; TASE:IGLD) accepted the bid from Searchlight. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.71%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.42% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.25%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.86%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.16%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.42%.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.83% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.01%, giving up some of yesterday's strong gains.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

