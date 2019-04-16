Tue: Bezeq leads TA 35 above 1,600 points

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 1,605.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52% to 1,479.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 389.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.35% to 357.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.084% at NIS 3.558/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.184% at 4.020/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover after the bondholders of parent company Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. (Nasdaq: IGLD; TASE:IGLD) accepted the bid from Searchlight. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.71%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.42% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.25%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.86%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.16%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.42%.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.83% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.01%, giving up some of yesterday's strong gains.

