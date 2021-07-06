search
Tue: Bezeq leads TASE down

6 Jul, 2021 18:34
Bezeq and the banks lost ground today but Energean and Azrieli bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,681.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,763.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 582.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 387.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.23 billion in equities and NIS 3.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% from Monday, at NIS 3.263/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.263% lower, at NIS 3.866/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.26%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.34% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.53%.

Energean Oil & Energy plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 1.41% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2021

