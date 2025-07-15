Tue: Bezeq leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42% to 2,997.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65% to 3,073.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 526.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 408.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.39 billion in equities and NIS 3.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.594% from Monday, at NIS 3.345/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.745% lower at NIS 3.904/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.35%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.79% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.03%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.19% and its Mediterranean exploration and production company NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.29%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.13%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.69%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rebounded, rising 2.36% today and Isracard (TASE: ISCD) rose 4.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.