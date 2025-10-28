Tue: Camtek leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.93% to 3,206.35 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.94% to 3,279.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 585.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 418.64 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.169% higher, at NIS 3.799/€.

On the market, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.03%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.92% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.26%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.61% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.57%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.84%.

