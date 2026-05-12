Tue: Camtek plunges after Q1 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 4,494.44 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36% to 4,447.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 717.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 423.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.18 billion in equities and NIS 6.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Monday, at NIS 2.909/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.202% lower, at NIS 3.416/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 12.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today, after reporting strong first quarter results, which nevertheless did not satisfy investors. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.69%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.92%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.20%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.32% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.22%, Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.17% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2026.

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