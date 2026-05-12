search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Camtek plunges after Q1 results

12 May, 2026 18:37
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Camtek led the TASE down today as Next and Navitas bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 4,494.44 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36% to 4,447.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 717.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 423.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.18 billion in equities and NIS 6.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Monday, at NIS 2.909/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.202% lower, at NIS 3.416/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 12.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today, after reporting strong first quarter results, which nevertheless did not satisfy investors. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.69%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.92%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.20%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.32% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.22%, Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.17% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018