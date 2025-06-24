Tue: Ceasefire lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today as the Israel-Iran ceasefire seemed to be holding. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.26% to 2,876.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.47% to 2,923.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.21% to 507.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.31% to 405.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.85 billion in equities and NIS 6.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.127% from Monday, at NIS 3.405/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.966% lower at NIS 3.948/€.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 6.94% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 5.46%, Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.29% and Harel Insurance and Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 5.05%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.69%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.31%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.54%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 8.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 5.86%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.40%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.