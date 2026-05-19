Tue: Chip cos continue sharp falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 4,309.57 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 4,252.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 682.70 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was unchanged at 423.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 8.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.343% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.908/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.415% lower, at NIS 3.381/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 5.22% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.89%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.03%, both after reporting their first quarter results.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.82% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.44%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.61%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.17% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.11%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 4.22% after reporting its first quarter results and parent company Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2026.

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