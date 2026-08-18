Tue: Chip cos fall sharply on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04% to 4,176.34 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 4,040.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 631.20 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 427.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.22% higher from Monday, at NIS 2.986/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.14% higher, at NIS 3.457/€.

On the market, the Communications Index rose 3.9% and the Banking index rose 2%, recouping much of yesterday’s losses but the Tech Index fell 1.6% led by the chip companies.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.85% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.43%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 0.97% and href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.50%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 8.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.63% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 5.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2026.