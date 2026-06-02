Tue: Chip cos lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96% to 4,308.96 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62% to 4,265.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 708.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 424.90 points. The Construction Index rose 1.5% and the Technology Index rose 2.2%. Turnover totaled NIS 6.19 billion in equities and NIS 8.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.427% higher from Monday, at NIS 2.825/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.4% higher, at NIS 3.290/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 13.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 13.71% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.23%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.13%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.94%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.56% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2026.

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