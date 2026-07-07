Tue: Chip cos lead heavy TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.91% to 4,087.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 1.91% to 4,065.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.38% to 672.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 428.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.32 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.765% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.029/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.877% higher, at NIS 3.461/€.

On the market, the losses were led by the Technology Index, which fell 3.9% while the Banking Index bucked the market and rose 1.4%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 10.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 7.88% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 8.27%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.63% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led the market today, rising 1.75% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.28%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.02%, rose and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2026.

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