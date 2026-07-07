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Tue: Chip cos lead heavy TASE losses

7 Jul, 2026 18:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Camtek, Tower and Nova led the TASE down today as the banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.91% to 4,087.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 1.91% to 4,065.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.38% to 672.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 428.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.32 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.765% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.029/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.877% higher, at NIS 3.461/€.

On the market, the losses were led by the Technology Index, which fell 3.9% while the Banking Index bucked the market and rose 1.4%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 10.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 7.88% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 8.27%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.63% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led the market today, rising 1.75% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.28%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.02%, rose and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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