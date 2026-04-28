Tue: Chip stocks fall sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today led by chip stocks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63% to 4,320.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31% to 4,257.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.96% to 698.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 424.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.02 billion in equities and NIS 6.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.408% higher from Monday, at NIS 2.991/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.006% higher, at NIS 3.497/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.84%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.57%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.56%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.21% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.89%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.85% and Shapir Industry and Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.96%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Bazan - Oil Refineries (TASE: ORL) rose 7.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2026.

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