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Tue: Defense stocks depress TASE

24 Mar, 2026 19:17
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems and Next Vision lost ground today as Tower continued its surge.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.17% to 4,267.51 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.23% to 4,170.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.24% to 698.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 421.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.38 billion in equities and NIS 6.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.418% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.125/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% higher, at NIS 3.622/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 1.67% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG rose 1.53%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.13% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.76%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 6.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.37% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.70%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.36% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.71%.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.51% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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