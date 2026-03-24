Tue: Defense stocks depress TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.17% to 4,267.51 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.23% to 4,170.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.24% to 698.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 421.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.38 billion in equities and NIS 6.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.418% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.125/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% higher, at NIS 3.622/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 1.67% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG rose 1.53%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.13% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.76%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 6.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.37% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.70%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.36% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.71%.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.51% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2026.

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