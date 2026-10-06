Tue: Defense stocks, headed by NextVision, weigh on market

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 4,198.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.87%, to 4,028.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.61%, to 611.95 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.1%, to 427.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.20 billion in equities and NIS 7.49 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, The Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 3.45%; the Tel Aviv Communications and IT Index fell 2.68%; and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 2.25%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.0530/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.4323/€.

Next Vision led trading today, and fell 12.65% following the sale by Fidelity of two-thirds of its holding in the company at a discount of 7% on yesterday’s closing price. Bank Leumi fell 1.66%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.51%; Tower Semiconductor rose 8.47%; and Elbit Systems fell 5.12%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers today were Ackerstein, up 7.64% after announcing the sale of Acker Stone Industries and Acker Stone Industries Arizona to a US company for $30 million; Palo Alto, up 4.91%; and RP Optic, up 3.00%. Gilat Satellite Systems fell 8.23%, Qualitau fell 7.13%, and Argo Properties fell 7.00%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2026.

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