Tue: Defense stocks lead TASE slide

10 Mar, 2026 19:06
Next Vision and Elbit Systems led the losses today as Tower and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92% to 4,187.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.17% to 4,156.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.65% to 687.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 423.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.21 billion in equities and NIS 5.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.77% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.091/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.194% lower, at NIS 3.594/€.

Defense stocks fell sharply today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 8.73%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.91%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.82% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 5.59%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 6.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 5.86%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, gaining 1.25% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.74%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.08%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.55% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.54%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.65%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 4.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

